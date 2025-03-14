The trend of esports has taken a global market by storm as the action has switched from on-field to off-field sports. With the emergence of high-quality mobile phones and advanced processors in recent years gaming has become more than a hobby as the esports market has now become a major player in the commerce industry. Reflecting on the same was Head of Marketing, Ampverse DMI Sumedha Mahajan as she exclusively spoke to WION on how the industry has grown over the years on the global stage.

Currently the esports market is one of the biggest in the world and the revenue worldwide is projected to reach US$4.8bn in 2025. With the scale it has been growing, India is one of the biggest players and contributors with a population of 1.4 billion people.

Question: So how do you see the esports market has grown in the last decade or so?

The Esports industry has experienced exponential growth globally, with increasing prize pools, viewership, and mainstream recognition. In India, this growth has been fueled by mobile gaming, affordable data access, and a young, digital-first audience. The last few years saw the rise of dedicated Esports tournaments, professional teams, and significant investments from global organizations.

How are brands leveraging the esports boom in India with rapid growth in recent times?

Brands are capitalizing on Esports through sponsorships, in-game advertising, influencer collaborations, and product integrations. FMCG, fintech, and tech brands are leading this charge, using esports as a gateway to connect with Gen Z audiences. The rise of gaming-related content on platforms like YouTube has also allowed non-endemic brands to enter the space through partnerships with esports creators.

What is the role of strategic marketing in shaping gaming IPs?

Strategic marketing plays a crucial role in building and sustaining gaming IPs by driving fan engagement through storytelling, community-building, and experiential activations. Esports IPs like College Rivals thrive on a mix of digital content, influencer marketing, and brand partnerships that keep audiences invested beyond just tournament days.

How is your organization helping to create a unique approach for an esports talent pipeline?

Esports in India isn’t just growing at the top level—it’s evolving from the grassroots up. At Ampverse DMI India, we’re building a structured esports talent pipeline by hosting college-level tournaments – Platforms like College Rivals give young players a stage to showcase their skills.