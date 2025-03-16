In the world of Indian women’s hockey, Deepika stands as a beacon of young talent, determination, and perseverance. Born on December 6, 2003, in Hisar, Haryana, she is a player whose journey from an aspiring athlete to a celebrated forward in the Indian hockey team is nothing short of inspiring.

Advertisment

Standing at 1.66 meters, Deepika possesses an athletic build perfectly suited for her role as a forward. With keen agility, sharp reflexes, and an unmatched strategic mind, she has quickly made a name for herself in the highly competitive arena of international hockey.

Her intense gaze and unwavering focus on the field reflect the years of hard work and sacrifice that have gone into her success. On Saturday (March 16), Deepika won the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2024 (Women Under-21) for her stellar performance. In exclusive interview with WION, Deepika talks about her journey, her performance in past year and much more.

Roots in wrestling, destiny in hockey

Advertisment

Deepika hails from a family deeply rooted in wrestling. Her father and elder brother were both accomplished wrestlers, and growing up, she was surrounded by the sport. Watching her brother train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Hisar, she was initially drawn to the rigorous discipline of wrestling. However, fate had other plans for her.

Her transition from wrestling to hockey was almost accidental. While accompanying her brother to practice sessions, she found herself captivated by the game of hockey. It wasn’t long before she picked up a stick and started training under the guidance of coach Azad Singh Malik. His mentorship was instrumental in shaping her early skills, and soon, Deepika was completely immersed in the sport. She developed a keen understanding of the game, blending her physical strength from wrestling with the finesse required in hockey.

The journey

Advertisment

Deepika’s rise in the hockey world has been meteoric. Her exceptional performances in junior-level tournaments quickly caught the attention of selectors, and she was soon representing India on the international stage. As a forward, her ability to score crucial goals and execute drag flicks with precision made her a formidable presence on the field.

To date, Deepika has played 56 matches for India, scoring an impressive 27 goals. Her journey has been filled with challenges, but she has faced each one with unwavering resolve. Whether it was adjusting to the demands of international hockey or maintaining peak fitness levels, she has constantly pushed herself to improve.

A defining moment in her career was India’s triumph at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, where she played a pivotal role in securing victory. Her ability to perform under pressure and contribute significantly to the team’s success established her as one of the brightest young talents in Indian hockey.

The emotional connection: A photo that tells a story

Among the many milestones in Deepika’s journey, one photograph holds a special place in her heart. It is an old picture showing a young Deepika standing alongside Savita Punia, the veteran goalkeeper of the Indian women’s hockey team.

For Deepika, that photo is an emotional treasure. She recalls how, at that time, she knew little about what it took to play for India. She only knew that the players she admired would return to training camps after coming back from the tournaments. She attended functions where these players were honoured, never imagining that one day she would stand among them.

The memory of being garlanded by those she once looked up to remains etched in her mind. It was a moment of realisation—her childhood dream had turned into reality. Sharing the picture with Savita, they both reminisce about the times when senior players would return from camps and gift her their T-shirts and kits. Now, Deepika is not just a part of the team but a key contributor to its victories. The journey from a fan to a teammate is one that fills her with immense pride.

The making of a champion

One of Deepika’s defining skills is her drag flick, a technique that requires immense power and precision. She credits her mastery of the drag flick to Rupinder Pal Singh, one of India’s finest drag-flickers. Under his guidance, she honed the nuances of the technique, developing the strength and accuracy needed to excel in high-pressure situations.

Before every match, Deepika meticulously studies her opponents, analysing their goalkeepers’ movements and defensive strategies. She works closely with the coaching staff to strategise, ensuring that she is always prepared to exploit weaknesses in the opposition’s defense. This level of preparation has made her one of the most promising forwards in Indian hockey today.

Awards galore

Deepika’s hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. At the 2024 Hockey India Annual Awards, she was honored with the prestigious Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21). This recognition is a testament to her exceptional performances and the bright future that lies ahead for her in Indian hockey.

Receiving the award was an emotional moment for Deepika. She humbly acknowledged that while her performance in the past year had not been perfect, the nomination itself was a huge honor. She emphasised that hockey is a team sport and that every player’s contribution is vital to the team’s success.

The dream

Playing at the international level comes with immense pressure, and Deepika is no stranger to it. Representing India means carrying the hopes of a billion, and the expectations are always high. However, she thrives under this pressure, using it as motivation to keep improving. Her ultimate goal is to bring more glory to Indian women’s hockey and inspire young athletes to pursue the sport. She believes that with the right mindset, hard work, and perseverance, anything is possible.

Deepika Sehrawat’s journey from a young girl inspired by her family’s wrestling background to a rising star in Indian hockey is a story of determination, resilience, and passion. With each match, she continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks for excellence.