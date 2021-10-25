Ex-Pak captain aims a dig at India's Varun Chakaravarthy: Every kid in Pakistan plays this kind of bowling

Virat Kohli-led Team India endured a shambolic ten-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24). Pakistan restricted India on a low-key total of 151 runs and chased down the target with 13 balls to spare to get off to a winning start in the tournament and bring an end to their winless streak against the Men in Blue in World Cup matches.

Pakistan claimed their maiden win against India in a World Cup match in a total of 13 meetings between the two sides so far. Pakistan had lost seven out of seven games in ODI World Cup and five out of five games in T20 World Cup against India before Sunday.

Following India's loss, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt aimed a dig at Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, stating that every kid in Pakistan plays his kind of bowling. Chakravarthy, who is playing his first T20 World Cup, has been touted by many as an X-factor for Team India.

However, he went wicket-less on Sunday as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan made a mockery of the Indian bowling attack during their side's run-chase in Dubai. Talking about the spell from Chakravarthy, Butt said every kid in Pakistan plays such bowling in street cricket.

“Varun Chakravarthy may be a mystery bowler but he was no surprise to us. Kids in Pakistan play a lot of tape ball cricket. Every kid in Pakistan plays this kind of bowling in street cricket, where bowlers do the finger tricks with the ball and try different variations,” Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chakravarthy conceded 33 runs in his four overs and failed to pick up a wicket against Pakistan. Butt compared his rise to that of former Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis while asserting that Pakistan have never had problems facing mystery spinners.

“At the start of his career, Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis also troubled a lot of teams with his mystery element. But his record against Pakistan isn’t great. After a while, Sri Lanka stopped playing him against India. We have never found any mystery in mystery bowling because we have grown up playing such kind of bowlers,” said Butt.

India will next take on New Zealand in their second league game on October 31 before locking horns with Afghanistan in their third game.