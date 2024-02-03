Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has made headlines once again after his grand unveiling on Friday (Feb 2) as he returned to his boyhood club Colo-Colo. Vidal, who has played for big European powerhouses like Bayern, Barcelona and Juventus made his return to the Chilean League with club Colo-Colo based in the capital city of Santiago. During his unveiling for the home fans in the stadium, he was seen making a grand entrance before starting the new chapter of his illustrious football career. Arturo Vidal's unveiling at his new club in Chile just got crazier and crazier 🚁🐎👑 pic.twitter.com/1LyQtAYRP0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 2, 2024 × Vidal makes grand entrance

Now 36, the veteran star was seen taking a helicopter ride to arrive at the club’s stadium which saw him make a grand entrance. If this was not enough, Vidal would then take a horse ride in a traditional royal manner where he was seen wearing the king’s crown coupled with a sword in hand and cape around his neck. He would then ride the horse on the football pitch at the Estadio Monumental where fans were seen chanting his name.

The royal entrance on his return to the boyhood club marks a special beginning of a new football chapter Vidal who is now in the twilight of his career. As donned at many previous clubs, Vidal will be wearing the No. 23 shirt for what could be his last football club.

Vidal took his first football steps in 2005 when he started with Colo-Colo before moving to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen in 2007. After four years at the club, he moved to Italy in 2011 for the first time with Juventus where he established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. In 2015 he made his big-money move to Bayern Munich as he returned to Germany for the second time. He would later return to Italy with Inter Milan having also served time at Barcelona.