'Even ball would have said kill me': Virender Sehwag takes a dig at SRH for poor show against DC

Former India opener Virender Sehwag aimed a hilarious dig at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after their poor batting show against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals regained their top spot on the points table after a convincing 8-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

It was a disappointing batting show from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were restricted on a paltry 134/9 in 20 overs as DC pacers ran riot in the game. Opting to bat first, SRH got off to the worst possible start losing opener David Warner on a duck before the likes of Kane Williamson (18) and Manish Pandey (17) were also sent back cheaply.

Anrich Nortje breathed fire with the ball, finishing with stunning figures of 12/2 in his four overs while Kagiso Rabada picked up a three-wicket haul. Reacting to SRH's abysmal show with the bat, Sehwag, who is known for his witty remarks, came up with a dig at Williamson & Co.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Sehwag said the SRH batsmen should 'eat food' if hungry and not consume balls in the middle. "Is ball something to eat that too in T20? Don't eat the ball. If you are hungry, eat food." Sehwag said in the video.

He went on to add that even the ball would have been pleading to be hit by the SRH batsmen, who showcased no intent during their innings in Dubai.

"As Harshad Mehta had said be it market or cricket the biggest risk is not taking any risk. But Hyderabad was playing so sluggishly that even the ball would have said this to them in agony - 'Maro mujhe...maaro mujhe [please hit me]," Sehwag added.

After restricting SRH on a low-key total of 134 runs, Delhi Capitals chased down the target comfortably with 13 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer slammed an unbeaten 47 off 41 balls on his return from injury while captain Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 35 to help DC claim the top spot on the table with their seventh win of the season.

Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run and become the first team to seal a spot in the playoffs when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their next game on September 25 (Saturday).