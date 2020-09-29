Essex vow to work on diversity education after player pours alcohol on Muslim teammate

Essex county club have been criticised after a Muslim player was sprayed with alcohol by other players during celebrations of their Bob Willis Trophy success. The team has said that it will provide further education on cultural diversity after this incident.

Feroze Khushi, who was the 12th man in Essex was photographed pull back while the beer was being spilt on him on the balcony at Lord's. According to the club, the celebrations failed to meet their inclusive values and pledged to do more.

The county club released a statement, which read: "Essex County Cricket Club prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas".

"For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people's knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences."