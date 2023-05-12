Erling Haaland lands Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year; Sam Kerr wins Women's award

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has landed the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23 after a stellar start to his Premier League career. Haaland, who is currently leading the PL charts for most goals scored, has bagged a tally of 35 and still has four matches to go in the season. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, for the second consecutive year, has landed the FWA Women's Footballer of the Year after yet another stellar season.

Haaland’s sensational 2022-23

Having signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has taken the league by storm and looks set to win the Golden Boot with record number of goals. Recently he broke Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s long-standing record for most goals in a season, having scored his 35th. The Norway international is a clear difference-maker in City’s season where they have also reached the final of the FA Cup.

Haaland’s impact in Champions League

While City have won the Premier League in tandem with four titles in five seasons, manager Pep Guardiola’s target is the Champions League. City have reached a third straight semifinal in the competition and are looking to win the prize asset for the first time. Haaland has made his presence felt in the competition with Real Madrid standing in their way for a final.