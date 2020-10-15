'Enough fooling entire world' Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro rants on Instagram after he tests positive

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, however, following the news, his sister Katia Aveiro posted an explosive rant on Instagram.

She said: "If Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who has to wake the world up, I have to say that this Portuguese really is an envoy from God. Thank you!

"I believe that, today, thousands of people who have come to believe so much in this pandemic, in the tests and the measures taken will, like me, see it is the biggest fraud I've seen since I was born.

"A phrase that I read today and that I stood up to applaud: 'Enough fooling the entire world'. Someone, open your eyes, please."

Katia, who is also a singer, has a reputation for being overprotective for her younger sibling (Cristiano Ronaldo). In 2016, Ronaldo's statue in Madiera was defaced by writing 'Messi 10'. she, later on, described the vandals "unloved and frustrated fatheads."

According to the Portuguese football federation, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo "is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation."

Juve star Cristiano will be missing out on few games for his Turin side. These matches include fixture against Crotone on October 17, and Champions League opener against Dynamo Kiev.