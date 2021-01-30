England's Jos Buttler ready for wicket keeping 'challenge' on India's pitches

English cricketer Jos Buttler acknowledged the 'big challenge' of keeping the wicket on India's low and turning tracks but he is prepared to ace it in his only appearance in the four-test series between the sides next month.

ALSO READ: 'England will be buoyed by Jadeja's absence', says Mark Butcher

"There's some big challenges keeping wicket, the way the pitch will change and deteriorate over the five days," Buttler told a video conference on Saturday.

"There's less carry for the seam bowlers than we're used to in England or Australia and South Africa.

"So you're standing quite close and a lot of the chances are very quick reactive chances."

"And then obviously the challenge of standing up to the spinners when the ball starts to turn..."

Buttler, who will only feature in the opening Test in Chennai, was the wicketkeeper during team's Sri Lanka series.

Ben Foakes is likely to take over the gloves from him but Buttler wants to prove his wicketkeeping credentials before heading home.

"I certainly enjoyed being in Sri Lanka and the ball turning past the bat, it's exciting," the 30-year-old said.

"I think wicketkeeping in spinning conditions is a lot of fun."

Buttler went on to praise ECB's policy to rest their multi-format players.

"I think the ECB has been very forward-thinking," Buttler said, praising the board for recognising the challenges of living in bio-bubbles following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sadly that does mean certain players resting at certain times and missing games which you never want because you want to play every time and you want your strongest team out every time..." added Buttler.