England's David Willey delighted to get back in frame for ODI WC spot, 'I thought my England career was done'

England’s David Willey is delighted to be back in the frame for the upcoming ODI World Cup as he looks for a shot at redemption. The left-arm pacer from Northampton was unfortunate to miss out on a spot in the 2019 ODI World Cup with Jofra Archer replacing him in the winning campaign. However, with Archer snubbed from the provisional squad Willey will hope to make the most of his opportunity.

Willey reflects back on 2019 snub

"I'd been a big part of that from 2015 through to that World Cup, so there were mixed emotions the day they won it," Willey said ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand.

"I was obviously delighted for the lads, but it hurt. I'd have probably given my left arm to be a part of that. I think anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that. As my career in the game goes on, and whatever I do after, I think that's probably a difficult but great experience for me to have - hopefully it can serve me well in other areas of my life."

Having been named in the provisional squad for the 2019 World Cup, he was forced to make way for then-impressive Archer. The move by the England Cricket Board (ECB) proved to be a masterstroke as Archer helped them win their maiden ODI World Cup on home soil. He bowled the decisive Super Over against New Zealand where they got the better of the Kiwis on boundaries scored.

Willey’s fabulous 12 months

For Willey, it has been a superb 12 months as he regained his place in the side after the Covid-19 outbreak. England opted to make use of two squads after the pandemic which paved the way for him to be part of the national team set-up. He was also part of the England squad that won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, despite not getting any playing time.

The 33-year-old though will not be hoping for a Deja vu as Archer is back in training while the final squad is to be announced before September 27. England start their World Cup campaign in a repeat of last edition’s final as they meet New Zealand in the curtain-raiser encounter on Thursday, October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

