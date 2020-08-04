England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE match?

England have already sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland and the Eoin Morgan-led outfit would be eyeing a clean sweep when they take to the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday for the final match of the series.

Ireland after getting thumped in the first ODI did put up a fight in the second match but England’s long-tail and depth in the batting order helped them overcome the top-order failure to win the match comfortably, courtesy a splendid partnership between Sam Billings and David Willey.

England might make a few changes to their playing XI while giving opportunities to those who haven’t played in the series so far. For Ireland, injuries have come thick and fast and possibilities are high that the visitors could play some fresh faces in the playing XI.

England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: All you need to know

When will the England vs Ireland 3rd 1st ODI begin?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI will begin at 6:30 PM IST on August 4. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Ireland 3rd ODI be played?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Ireland 3rd ODI?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Ireland 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of England vs Ireland 3rd ODI will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

