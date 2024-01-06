England Test Team to carry own chef on seven-week long India tour
England Team's chef will join the side in Hyderabad before the first Test on January 25 to stay aligned with the players and their nutrition plans and eating preferences.
After what unfolded on their last Asian tour (to Pakistan) in late 2022, where most of their squad players and several team members of the team management fell ill (food poisoning), England decided to stick with the bringing-your-own-chef policy for their upcoming seven-week India tour.
Per the latest reports, the idea behind England getting its cook has nothing to do with local food providers’ quality (given the teams will stay in the best of five-star hotels, with some of them also having a separate restaurant for them) and more to do with the well-being of players.
England are taking their own chef to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the tour
H/t @NHoultCricket pic.twitter.com/eZj80tdVoF
“England insists it (the move) has nothing to do with not trusting hotels to provide clean facilities and is instead about ensuring players, especially those who refuse to eat spicy food, are eating nutritious meals rather than filling up on energy bars and pizzas,” the Telegraph reported first.
The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to have their chef in India came after the players had provided the board with positive feedback in the aftermath of the away Pakistan series, which they won 3-0.
Stokes to get fit in time for India series
After a busy summer where he led England to come back from behind and level the Ashes 2-2, Stokes decided to unretire from ODIs and make himself available for the 2023 World Cup in India.
Right after England’s failed title defence, Stokes decided to go for knee surgery, giving himself ample time to return for the India Tests.
With almost two weeks left for the start of the five-match Test series, Stokes is likely to attain full fitness and lead England on a crucial away tour.
Here is England’s squad for India Tests –
Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood
India vs England 2024 Test schedule –
- 1st Test – January 25-29 – Hyderabad
- 2nd Test – February 2-6 – Vizag
- 3rd Test – February 15-19 – Rajkot
- 4th Test – February 23-27 – Ranchi
- 5th Test – March 7-11 – Dharamsala