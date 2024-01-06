England Test Team to carry own chef on seven-week long India tour

After what unfolded on their last Asian tour (to Pakistan) in late 2022, where most of their squad players and several team members of the team management fell ill (food poisoning), England decided to stick with the bringing-your-own-chef policy for their upcoming seven-week India tour.

Per the latest reports, the idea behind England getting its cook has nothing to do with local food providers’ quality (given the teams will stay in the best of five-star hotels, with some of them also having a separate restaurant for them) and more to do with the well-being of players.

England are taking their own chef to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the tour 🇮🇳



H/t @NHoultCricket pic.twitter.com/eZj80tdVoF — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) January 5, 2024 ×

“England insists it (the move) has nothing to do with not trusting hotels to provide clean facilities and is instead about ensuring players, especially those who refuse to eat spicy food, are eating nutritious meals rather than filling up on energy bars and pizzas,” the Telegraph reported first.