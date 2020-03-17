England batsman Alex Hales in self-quarantine, all PSL 2020 players and officials to undergo COVID-19 tests

Swashbuckling England batsman Alex Hales has been tested for the novel coronavirus. Hales was in Pakistan while plying trade with Karachi Kings before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 got called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSL 2020 was one of the sporting events to get postponed much later than other cricket tournaments across the world. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and government reacted late in calling off the tournament, the matches were being played behind closed doors.

Hales is now under self-quarantine after returning from Pakistan. Earlier, the overseas players had left Pakistan on an urgent basis after the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. All PSL 2020 players, team management, PCB officials and broadcasters to undergo COVID-19 tests.

An update on my situation, stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/8mDPOBGmI8 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020 ×

Commentator and former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raza had revealed that one foreign player had symptoms of COVID-19. Taking to social media platform Twitter, Raza on Tuesday said that Hales has self-quarantined himself while adding he is ready to have his coronavirus test.

Latest on Alex Hales is that he has self quarantined himself. No tests. Good news. Here I am though ready for my Corona test. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 17, 2020 ×

Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars had qualified for the semi-fiinals of PSL 2020 only to see the tournament getting postponed amid coronavirus outbreak.