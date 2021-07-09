Eng W vs Ind W, first T20I, Live Streaming: When and where to watch England Women vs India Women?

After a throbbing Test and an exciting ODI series, England and India have now continued forward to the T20 format in the midst of high expectations. The first T20I between India Women and England Women will take place at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday. Coming to recent exhibitions, India Women endured a 1-2 loss in their last T20I series against South Africa. In the meantime, England Women are on an eight-match series of wins in the T20Is. England Women have command over India Women in the T20 format. The two teams have played 19 T20I matches, where the England Women have arisen successfully in 15 games.

When will the ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 be Played?

ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 will be played on July 9

What time ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 match will begin?

ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 will start at 11:00 PM IST

Where will ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 take place?

ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 will played at the County Ground in Northampton.

Where will ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 be telecasted?

The England Women vs India Women match will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

Where will ENG W vs IND W 1st T20 be live streamed?

The match between ENG-W vs IND-W is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

