ENG vs SL Free live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 England vs Sri Lanka live on mobile APP

ENG vs SL live streaming: England and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 25 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Thursday (Oct 25). The match is slated to be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka at 2:00 pm IST.

England will get a chance to redeem itself from the humiliating defeat against Afghanistan. Currently, England stands behind Sri Lanka in the points table. Sri Lanka is at no. 8 with 2 points and England is at no. 9 with 2 points; Sri Lanka has a better run rate than England.

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: England and Sri Lanka live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Thursday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is England vs Sri Lanka match to be played?- Date

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Thursday, October 25.

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs Sri Lanka match will be played?- Time

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will England vs Sri Lanka match be played?- Venue

The England vs Sri Lanka match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka.

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of England vs Sri Lanka match?

The live-telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs Sri Lanka match online?

The England vs Sri Lanka match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

England (ENG): Dawid Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kusan Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.