ENG vs PAK 2022: Half of England squad, support staff down with diarrhea ahead of Rawalpindi Test

Half of England’s Test squad and many support staff members are reported to have suffered illness ahead of the Rawalpindi Test - scheduled to start on Thursday, December 1st. As per ESPN Cricinfo, 13-14 staff members including more than half a dozen players seemed to have struck down with a virus or a bug. The England camp though confirmed that this is not the case of food poisoning, with the board already having a team chef - Omar Meziane traveling with them for this tour. An ECB spokesperson further affirmed this is also not the case with the COVID-19 virus.

On Tuesday, a few of the players reported feeling unwell, with some even experiencing diarrhea and vomiting; those all were advised to take rest in their hotel rooms. Captain Ben Stokes and veteran seamer James Anderson are believed to be among those affected. Spinner Jack Leach was also reported to be suffering from the same but is said to be fine now. Other than them, former skipper Joe Root also had some symptoms on Tuesday but recovered by Wednesday morning.

Given the current situation, the England camp is hopeful of this virus to be a passing one with the first of the three Tests beginning within 24 hours.

England name XI for 1st Test, Liam Livingstone to debut

On the eve of the first Test in Rawalpindi, England named their playing XI with Liam Livingstone being the newest entrant to the red-ball team. Ben Duckett also returned to the Test side after six years and is slated open along with Zak Crawley.

Here is England’s playing XI for the 1st Test against Pakistan –