ENG vs IRE Test live streaming: How to watch England vs Ireland live streaming in India, UK & Ireland

ENG vs IRE Test Live Streaming: The first international match of the ongoing English summer is the test match between England and Ireland at Lord's from June 1 to June 4, 2023. England will lock horns with Ireland ahead of the premium Test matches, such as the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia from June 7, 2023, and Ashes 2023, starting June 16. It will be the tenth bilateral series across formats between England and Ireland and the eighth bilateral series with a solitary match between the two teams. England and Ireland will square off three years later after the three-match ODI series. However, it will be their second Test against each other. Ireland will return to England for another three-match ODI series to conclude the international English summer in September 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the England vs Ireland Test. ENG vs IRE 2023 Test Live Streaming Details During the last leg of English summer in 2022, Sony Pictures Network India extended their partnership with England Cricket Board (ECB) for another six years. Sony has exclusive access to television and digital rights of international and domestic cricket for Indian audiences. Thus, Sony Sports Network will live telecast Ireland's tour of England 2023 in India. The match will be available for live streaming on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, and SonyLIV. FanCode will also live telecast England vs Ireland Test with a ₹19 subscription. Meanwhile, people in the UK can watch the live telecast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

When is the one-off Test between England and Ireland?

The one-off Test between England and Ireland will take place from June 1 to June 4, 2023.

What time will the ENG vs IRE Test start?

The one-off Test between England and Ireland will begin at 03:30 PM IST (11:00 AM in the UK) on June 1, 2023.

Where will the one-off Test between Ireland and England be played?

Lord's Stadium in London, England, will host the one-off Test between England and Ireland.

Where to watch the ENG vs IRE Test live in India?

Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD will telecast the ENG vs IRE Test live in India.

How can I watch the ENG vs IRE Test live in India?

Fans can watch the live broadcast of the ENG vs IRE test on the SonyLIV app and website.

