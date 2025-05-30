/Key senior team batter included in India A squad for second warm up game in England

Amid the ongoing IPL 2025 playoffs, some movement is occurring in the UK within the India-A squad ahead of their warm-up fixtures, starting Friday (May 30). Per the latest report, a key member of the senior team picked for the five-match Test series against England will link up with the A squad to get much-needed practice ahead of the challenging tour. While a few are busy with the IPL knockouts, those scheduled to travel in different batches are gearing up for the Test series.

Ace batter KL Rahul will join the India-A squad in the UK and play the second warm-up match against England Lions in Northampton beginning June 6. Per an Indian Express report, Rahul will fly to England on Monday (June 2), earlier before the main squad leaves for the tour.

Part of the 18-man squad for England Tests, Rahul has informed BCCI of his decision to play the second practice match following his IPL team, Delhi Capitals’ exit from the ongoing season.



“He will be flying on Monday and will be playing a second warm-up game with the India A side. As he is part of the senior men’s team, which will be playing five Test matches in the series, these matches will give him game time and match practice,” a BCCI source close to the information said, asquoted by the Indian Express.



While India-A begins their shadow tour in Canterbury, a full-strength Indian team will play them in an intra-squad match in Beckenham on June 13 before facing England in the first Test in Leeds starting June 20.



Meanwhile, Rahul played as an opener on India’s last away tour against Australia Down Under, scoring 255 runs in five Tests at an average of 30.66, including two fifties. Although his first game heroics (26 and 77) helped India win the Perth Test, he failed to maximise his form in the remaining matches, where, after Rohit Sharma’s return to the side, his position shuffled across, leading to instability and thus lack of runs.