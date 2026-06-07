/ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Rain ruins Durham opener after Abhishek, Shreyas spark India's 189/7

The first T20I between India and England was called off due to persistent rain in Durham, leading to no result in Wednesday’s (Jul 1) fixture. India and England kicked off the white-ball leg with the T20I series at Chester-le-Street, before rain interruptions washed out play. However, India’s newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, hitting fifties and powering the visitors to 189/7 in the first innings. Lanky all-rounder Shivam Dube also impressed with his unbeaten 42 off 21 balls at the death. For England, seamer Saqib Mahmood picked up 3 wickets for 33 runs.

The weather had the final say in Durham, with the two teams moving to Manchester for the second T20I on Saturday (Jul 4).

Chester-le-Street, however, hasn’t had the best time hosting an England-India game regardless of the format, as this is the third instance since the turn of the century that rain has abandoned a white-ball game at this venue. While an ODI match in 2002 suffered the same fate, no result followed in India’s next two matches in Durham during the 2011 ODI (vs ENG) and 2026 T20I (vs ENG).



Meanwhile, in the first innings, after India won the toss and elected to bat first, opener Abhishek Sharma broke a T20I world record by becoming the quickest to 100 sixes in this format ball-wise. He took 785 balls to reach this milestone, four fewer than the second-placed West Indian opener, Evin Lewis.

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Abhishek and Iyer were the top scorers for India, alongside Dube, who smashed three sixes and two fours for his 21-ball 42 at the end.

Another shaky start for India

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of the playing XI as India stuck to their proven opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek. While the cry for Vaibhav's India debut continues on the sidelines, including on social media, the team management was unwilling to make too many changes too quickly, especially after losing the T20I series to Ireland.



Samson failed in his third outing since his maiden IPL season with CSK, registering another single-digit score. The new world number one T20I batter, Ishan Kishan, came in next and departed on a duck too, leaving India in a similar position to that during the Ireland series.

