ENG vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & where to watch live coverage on TV, mobile- Playing XI squads

ENG vs BAN 2nd ODI Live: In the first match of the three-match series, England beats Bangladesh by 3 wickets on March 1. This lead in the first match itself will be beneficial for England. The last time this happened, in 2016, England ended up winning the series by 2-1 despite the home side bouncing back with a win in the second match. Even, Bangladesh won a bilateral ODI series against South Africa by taking a lead in the first game only.

But on the other side, Bangladesh has the advantage of having a home ground. Bangladesh’s dominance at home in the last decade cannot be ignored. They have lost just two bilateral series at home in this period. In the first match of the ODI, the experienced players like Mushfir Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan didn’t quite do justice to their billing. Their dismissals in the middle overs prompted a readjustment from the rest of Bangladesh’s batting line-up.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the second ODI match between England and Bangladesh:

ENG vs BAN ODI Live: Predicted Playing XI

England:

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

When will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) start?

The match will be conducted on March 3, Friday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 2nd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

