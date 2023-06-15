ENG vs AUS Test Series: Here's your ultimate guide to 'The Ashes' 2023 between England & Australia

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: 'The Ashes' is the oldest rivalry in test cricket between Australia and England, which began in 1882. Since then, the England vs Australia test series has always been highly anticipated by cricket fans. Ashes 2023 is all set to commence on Friday, June 16, at 03:30 PM IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The series will conclude on July 31. Pat Cummins-led Australian team will lock horns with England, led by Ben Stokes, on English soil. On Wednesday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their playing XI for the first test against Australia. The hosts leapt by naming their playing XI two days before the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023, one day ahead of the match. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Schedule Ashes 2023 between England and Australia will begin at Edgbaston on June 16 in London. Here's the full schedule for ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023.

1st Test – June 16-20, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test – June 28-July 2, Lord's London

3rd Test – July 6-10, Headingley, Leeds

4th Test – July 19-23, Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test – July 27-31, The Oval, London

All the matches will begin at 03:30 PM IST. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Full Squads England:

Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Live Streaming How to watch ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 in India

Sony Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast England vs Australia Ashes 2023 in India. Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD will be the primary channels for the live telecast of Ashes 2023. Fans can catch the Ashes 2023 live on SonyLIV app and website. However, they need a paid subscription to access the service.

How to watch ENG vs AUS Ashes in England & Australia

In England, the live telecast of Ashes 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket. BBC has the right to only air highlights on their channel. In the UK, fans can stream the ENG vs AUS test series on the Sky Go application. However, you need a paid subscription to access the service. In Australia, fans have two options to watch the Ashes 2023 live. Channel 7 and Fox Sports have the rights to men's Ashes broadcast in Australia. Kayo Sports will also broadcast the match live if you're a paid subscriber. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: History The term 'Ashes' was born in 1882, when Australia defeated England's cricket team for the first time on their home soil. After England's defeat, the Sporting Times declared the death of English Cricket in a mock obituary. It read, "In Affectionate Remembrance of English cricket, which died at The Oval on 29 August 1882. Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances, RIP. NB – the body will be cremated, and the ashes taken to Australia." Later, the English media called England's next tour to Australia the quest to regain the ashes. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Head-to-Head Here are the head-to-head stats for The Ashes. Australia won the last Ashes in 2021.

Played: 72

Australia won: 34

England won: 32

Draw/Tied: 06