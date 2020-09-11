ENG vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Australia match?

England and Australia are set to kickstart the three-match ODI series with the opener to be played on Friday at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. England won the T20I series 2-1 after winning the first two matches but it was Australia who claimed the top spot in ICC T20I Rankings after clinching the final match of the series.

Two best white-ball sides going against each other in the ODI series is expected to be nothing short of a feast for cricket fans. While Australian captain Aaron Finch was clear that England are the ‘benchmark’ when it comes to limited-overs cricket, the swashbuckling batsman would know how dangerous his side is when everyone is on song.

Not many changes are expected in both the playing XIs with Marnus Labuschagne likely to come into the Australian playing XI whereas the now fit Jason Roy is expected to take up a spot in England XI.

After constant cricket, the Manchester pitch is expected to be on the slower side but the team batting first would definitely look to post a target of more than 300 runs. Spinners are expected to dominate the proceedings.

When will the England vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

The England vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 05:30 PM IST on September 11. The toss will take place at 05:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The England vs Australia 1st ODI match will be held at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Australia 1st ODI?

The England vs Australia 1st ODI will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Australia 1st ODI?

The live streaming of England vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

