Real Madrid threw away a two-goal lead but eventually triumphed 5-2 after extra time against Celta Vigo on Thursday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, with youngster Endrick netting twice.

On the back of a humiliating 5-2 Clasico defeat of their own by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup last weekend, Madrid seemed to be heading for a relatively serene triumph before two late Celta goals forced extra-time.

Madrid players and coach Carlo Ancelotti faced whistles when they walked out after the defeat in Saudi Arabia and it was harder than expected for them to book a place in Monday's draw for the last eight.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant opener before the break, although Celta complained vigorously over what seemed a sure penalty in Madrid's area moments beforehand.

Vinicius netted early in the second half to help Madrid take control, but Jonathan Bamba's late goal gave Celta hope in the final stages.

Marcos Alonso stroked home from the penalty spot after Bamba was fouled in stoppage time to force extra-time.

Teenager Endrick put Madrid ahead again, Fede Valverde powered home their fourth and Endrick struck once more with a clever backheel to wrap up the win, which was entertaining but did little to ease concerns over their defensive frailties.

"This is Madrid, you fight until the end to win," said Endrick. "We never go down, we're always fighting... it was a tough game, but we got the goals and we won.

"We knew that in extra-time we had to run more, do more, get upfield, and we scored three very good goals."

One of the few positives Madrid took from the Super Cup defeat was Mbappe's goal and performance in Jeddah.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star looked back to his best and again impressed for Madrid after a shaky start to life in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe took the opening goal brilliantly, although it was mired in controversy after Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin appeared to bring down Williot Swedberg in the area.

The referee gave nothing and Madrid countered, with Mbappe zipping past a defender and finishing with aplomb.

Celta hoped VAR would instruct the referee to view the penalty claim again but no such instruction followed and Mbappe's goal stood.

