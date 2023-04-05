El Clásico Barça vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to watch Copa del Rey 2023 semi-final match live in India

People's favourite football clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will clash in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the El Classico on April 6 at Camp Nou. Barcelona will start ahead of Real Madrid as Xavi's boys emerged victorious in the first leg of the encounter at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Despite several registered shots, Real Madrid failed to find the net due to Barcelona's top-notch defensive strategy. However, Barcelona has been a dominant power in the Spanish domestic tournaments despite a disappointing elimination from the UEFA Europa League. They have the top place in the La Liga points table, whereas Real Madrid is second and 12 points behind their arch-rivals.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match 2022-23.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match details

When is the Copa del Rey semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match is on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Where is the Copa del Rey semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match will clash at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the Copa del Rey semi-final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid start?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match in 2022-23?

No TV Channel will televise the Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Copa del Rey) in India.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match 2022-23 Live in India?

However, football lovers can watch the semi-final of Copa del Rey between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 6 live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey: Probable Playing XI

Barcelona:

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Real Madrid: