EFL Championship: Burnley clinch Premier League return after 2-1 win at lackluster Middleborough

Burnley are back in the Premier League after they beat Middleborough 2-1 on Friday, April 7 evening to clinch their place amongst the elites. The Lanchshire-based club was relegated on the final day of the season in 2022, but have bounced straight back as they went 19 points clear of third placed Luton, which will see them finish in the top two and therefore secure their return amongst the elites.

"It's Easter and there are seven games to go and we're already celebrating. We didn't expect it," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"We wanted to experience this at some point but quicker is better sometimes as well."

Heading into matchday 40, Burnley needed a certain set of results to go their way to clinch promotion on Friday evening. A win against Middleborough coupled with a draw for Luton would have secured promotion for the two-time English champions.

Full-back Connor Roberts scored the decisive goal 24 minutes from time at the Riverside when the Welsh international turned home Nathan Tella's cross.

Ashley Barnes had given Kompany's men the perfect start before Chuba Akpom levelled from the penalty spot with his 27th goal of the season.

"This was a complete surprise, this was not our plan," said Burnley chairman Alan Pace. "Vincent and I talked about it in the summer, we gave ourselves two, three years was our plan. I think what you've seen is a lot of magic coming together.

"This team is very, very good. You hear Vincent say it every week. They're surprising each and every one of us every day, they're phenomenal."

The Championship outfit will now look to secure the second-division title as they try to put the icing on the cake with the cherries on the top. As things stand, they are on 87 points from 39 matches and still have seven matches to play for. Vincent Kompany’s men need a maximum of 11 points to win the second tier and make their return to the Premier League next season as champions of the second division.

