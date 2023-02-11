DV vs GG final live streaming: Watch Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants ILT20 final match live on mobile & laptop

DV vs GG final live streaming: The International League T20's final game will take place on Sunday, February 12. In a previous qualifier 2 match on Friday, Gulf Giants defeated MI Emirates, paving way for reigniting their rivalry with Desert Vipers in the finals. The Vipers won the preceding encounter between the two teams in Qualifier 1, securing their berth in the championship. The Gulf Giants had a little lead going into the last game. They twice defeated the Desert Vipers in the group round, taking first place in the standings for points. But the Vipers struck back in Qualifier 1 to get their vengeance. The Giants had to put in more effort to win Qualifier 2 and secure their spot in the title game.

How to watch DV vs GG ILT20 final match live on Mobile?

It must be noted that DV vs GG ILT20 final match will not be broadcast live on TV in India. But fans will be able to catch the LIVE action on the ZEE5 OTT app.

DV vs GG ILT20 final match all details

Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will clash on Sunday for the coveted trophy of ILT20. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, and the venue of the match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The live stream of the match will be available on the Zee5 OTT app.

DV vs GG ILT20 final match predicted playing XI

Gulf Giants Predicted XI: James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus(w), Colin de Grandhomme, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmad

Desert Vipers Predicted XI: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Sam Billings(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed

