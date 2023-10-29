Dushmantha Chameera added to Sri Lanka’s World Cup squad as replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara

Dushmantha Chameera has returned to the Sri Lankan World Cup squad as a replacement for seamer Lahiru Kumara, who sustained an injury in his left thigh while training in Pune ahead of the Afghanistan tie on Monday. Chameera has become the third Sri Lankan player to be drafted as an injury replacement since the World Cup started.

Chameera was among the star players, including Wanindu Hasaranga, who failed to make it to the final 15 due to fitness issues. Having last appeared for Sri Lanka during the Afghanistan ODIs, the right-arm pacer first suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which ruled him out of the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, and while he recovered from that, he again injured himself during the home Lankan Premier League.

Earlier, Chamika Karunaratne replaced regular captain Dasun Shanaka, who was ruled with a quad injury. A few days later, veteran Angelo Mathews was brought in for young prodigy Matheesha Pathirana, who sustained a shoulder injury. Chameera is roped in as a replacement for seasoned campaigner Lahiru Kumara.

Against England in the previous match in Bengaluru, Kumara was the stand-out bowler, picking three big wickets, including that of Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Ben Stokes. Courtesy of his spell and a dominant bowling show from others, Sri Lanka restricted England to an under-par total of 156.

The batters hopped onto the scene and helped Sri Lanka win their second match of the tournament by eight wickets. The fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama saw the Lankans maintain their winning streak over England in the past four editions.

Sri Lanka stay afloat in race for CWC semis

Given their standings on the points table, Sri Lanka look unlikely to make it to the final four; however, mathematically, they can. Pouncing on that chance only, Sri Lanka will aim to walk through upbeat Afghanistan with a win and better NRR to push their case for an unlike semis spot.

Sri Lanka’s final World Cup squad –

Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne

