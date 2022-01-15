'Don't forget..': Wasim Jaffer responds as Michael Vaughan 'checks on him' after India's 2-1 defeat vs SA

India lost the series-deciding third and final Test against South Africa by seven wickets in Cape Town on Friday (January 14) as the visitors lost the three-match series 2-1. Virat Kohli & Co. had come close to pulling off a historic maiden Test series win on South African soil when they won the first Test in Centurion comfortably by 113 runs.

However, South Africa bounced back strongly and went on to script a remarkable turnaround as they won the next two games in a row to clinch the series. India were thus denied a chance to win their maiden Test series in the Rainbow nation despite being in a closing distance of glory.

Post India's 2-1 defeat in the recently-concluded Test series, former England captain Michael Vaughan resumed his off the field rivalry with former India batsman Wasim Jaffer. The two former cricketers never shy away from poking fun at each other at the expense of their respective national side's losses.

Vaughan tried to troll Jaffer by 'checking on him' after India's defeat, however, the former India batter, who is famous for his witty tweets, had a brilliant response. “Evening @WasimJaffer14 !! Just checking you are ok,” Vaughan tweeted for Jaffer.

“Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1," Jaffer responded as he reminded the former England captain of India's 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England.

×

Talking about the third and final Test, India's batsmen disappointed in the second innings as the visitors were skittled out for a low-key total of 198 runs despite an unbeaten century from wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. India managed to put on a target of just 212 runs for the hosts in their second innings.

South African batters were up for the challenge in the second innings and produced a solid display to win the game convincingly after chasing down the target of 212 runs with seven wickets to spare. Keegan Petersen was the hero for the Proteas with a fabulous knock of 82 runs off 113 balls while the likes of Rassie Van der Dussen (42), Temba Bavuma (32) and Dean Elgar (30) also made crucial contributions.

India and South Africa will now shift their focus on the three-match ODI series to be played between the two sides starting January 19.