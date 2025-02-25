Super Bowl LIX winners Philadelphia Eagles have clarified their official stance on whether or not they'll be going to the White House. The team, on Monday (Feb 24), informed the reporters following a meeting that they'd be happy to visit the President in the White House if invited.

The White House or president Donald Trump, however, has not extended any such invitation yet. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking forward to it.

"The Eagles would be honored to visit The White House, team sources say. It’s one of the aspects of winning they are excited about and look forward to receiving the invitation," reported NFL's Ian Rapoport.

Any Championship winning sports team usually visits the White House to meet the sitting president to celebrate the victory. The tradition, however, was interrupted during the first term of president Trump when the Eagles, among other teams, refused to visit the White House in 2018.

An invitation was given to the Eagles following their 2018 Super Bowl victory but after many players refused to go, the White House took down the invitation.

As for current Super Bowl, Trump had made his support pretty clear for the Chiefs, who the Eagles beat in Super Bowl LIX on Feb 8 earlier this month.

Eagles annihilate Chiefs in Super Bowl

The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Eagles didn't wasn't much to talk about as Philadelphia crushed the two-time defending champions Kansas City 40-22.

The Chiefs, chasing a historic three-peat, were below par on a nigh when Eales QB Jalen Hurts was at his best. Hurts won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the game for his 17 of 22 passes attempted for a total of 221 yards, including two touchdowns. He also threw an interception but that didn't matter in the final score.

With the win, the Eagles exacted their revenge for when they had lost against the Chiefs 35-28 in Super Bowl LVII in 2023 in a closely fought game.