Divya Deshmukh creates history with maiden women’s chess World Cup crown, becomes India’s 88th GM

Indian teenager Divya Deshmukh has created history by winning her maiden women’s chess World Cup crown, beating compatriot and veteran Koneru Humpy in a rapid tie-breaker on Monday (Jul 28). Divya, 19, has become India’s 88th Grand Master (GM) and the country's fourth female to earn this prestigious award by securing her final GM norm. She beat some of the top-seeded players on her way to creating history, overcoming Humpy’s experience in a tense FIDE Women’s World Cup final.

The all-Indian women’s World Cup final, which was evenly matched from the beginning, ended in a stalemate on Sunday (Jul 27), forcing the final into tie-breakers the next day.



After the first rapid game of the tie-breaker ended in a draw, with the second one also looking like it was heading into one, the time pressure got to veteran Humpy as she made a few blunders, handing Divya an advantage. The 19-year-old won the tie-breaks 1.5-0.5, securing a magnificent win on the day and entering her name in the history books.



Divya entered the contest, slightly critical of her game, as she was unhappy over not properly utilising the chances during game one of the classical round, which felt like a loss to her. Meanwhile, both women began matching step for step before the experienced Humpy attacked Divya with a knight, disrupting Divya's foundation and sending her into a thinking mode.



For the first time in the final, Divya was left wondering what to do next before she swiftly took control of things. Despite Humpy trying to pressure her opponent, Divya remained in the game by continuously rejecting the queen trade offer from her opponent.



The endgame saw Humpy sacrifice her queen, before a couple of checks from Divya saw things end all square.



The second rapid game, however, had a quick-fire opening, with Divya gaining a pawn. That move paid dividends as Humpy was forced to take the defensive route, with her having just seven minutes on the clock as compared to Divya’s 14. The two finalists got their knights into play as a defensive game set in.

