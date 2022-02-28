Dipa Karmakar 'shocked' after being suspended by international gymnastics federation, reveals coach

India's top gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been dealt with a huge blow as the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique -- the international governing body -- has marked her suspended with no reason provided whatsoever. Thus, the 28-year-old, who created a huge storm in the 2016 Rio Olympics by finishing fourth in the vault event, is shocked and puzzled by the sudden turn of events.

Karmakar, who is currently in Agartala, was not available to react to the matter. However, the young athlete's coach Bishweshwar Nandi opened up in this regard during a conversation with Zee News English.

ALSO READ | Badminton World Federation cancels events in Russia, Belarus amid Ukraine crisis

Nandi -- who is currently part of the Gymnastics Federation of India national camp -- informed that his protege was aware of her status on the international Gymnastics website and was left absolutely in a state of shock. On Monday (February 28), he told, “Dipa is currently in Agartala as she is not part of the national camp. She is as shocked and puzzled about this as all of us. We are all trying to find out, why international federation have marked her as ‘suspended’ when there is no such communication from the GFI. As soon as we find out more about this issue, we’ll inform everyone."

Last year, Dipa had not featured in the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the suspension of the qualification tournaments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being hit by injury concerns to missing out on Tokyo Games, Dipa will be desperate to get answers regarding her recent 'suspension' status and strive hard to make a strong comeback.