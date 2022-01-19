DFB Cup: Holders Borussia Dortmund eliminated after 2-1 loss to Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli

Borussia Dortmund have been eliminated from the DFB Cup last 16 after the reigning champions lost 2-1 away to Bundesliga 2 leaders FC St. Pauli on Tuesday.

A first-half strike from Etienne Amenyido and an Axel Witsel own goal helped second-tier St. Pauli to a 2-1 win and a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Dortmund had won their previous eight DFB Cup games before facing Bundesliga 2 leaders, Pauli, but BVB were quickly up against it at a lively Millerntor-Stadion where Etienne Amenyido connected with Marcel Hartel`s cut-back before finishing from close range.

The Black & Yellows registered 67 per cent possession in the opening half, but needed to be quicker and sharper to carve open additional gilt-edged opportunities. Instead, St. Pauli converted their second chance to double their advantage, with Witsel unluckily turning Burgstaller`s cross from the right into his own net.

Read Also | Juventus beat Sampdoria to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals, Ivan Immobile sets Lazio against Milan

Medic handled Hummels` cross, to which referee Osmers went over to the monitor to review the incident and pointed to the spot. Haaland slotted the ensuing penalty into the bottom right corner (58`).

The five-time winners subsequently went in search of an all-important equaliser, however, tame Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen efforts aside, Die Schwarzgelben never seriously threatened Smarsch`s goal as Pauli comfortably held on for a famous scalp.

Notably, Dortmund have either gone out at the last-16 stage or won the competition in the last nine seasons.