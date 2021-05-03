Delhi Capitals told to quarantine as COVID-19 hits IPL 2021

In another development in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire Delhi Capitals (DC) contingent including players and support staff have gone into quarantine after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked them to isolate themselves.

The instructions from the cricket board come as Delhi had played against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29. Earlier on Monday, two players from KKR – Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested posted for COVID-19.

"As we had played our last game against KKR, we have been advised to go into quarantine and all of us are in isolation. We are all in our rooms," a Delhi Capitals official told Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: KKR CEO Venky Mysore sheds light on situation as Varun, Sandeep test positive for COVID-19

The time frame of the quarantine period is yet to be known but there are no guarantees that Delhi Capitals’ scheduled practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (May 4) will go ahead as scheduled.

"We don't have any information if that practice session will go ahead," the official said.

DC and KKR next lock horns on May 8 in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: England players given choice to quit or carry on playing - Report

Meanwhile, besides the KKR duo testing positive for the dreaded virus, two members of the CSK staff returned positive. While bowling coach L Balaji was tested positive, CSK’s bus cleaner also contracted the virus.

However, there are no suggestions that IPL 2021 will be cancelled.