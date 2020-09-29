DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 29, 2020, 04.39 PM(IST)

DC vs SRH Photograph:( AFP )

In terms of the last five matches, Warner's orange army has defeated the Capitals three times.

Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Capitals are yet to lose a match in IPL 2020, whereas, Sunrisers are yet to win one. However, Iyer and Co. will aim a hattrick of wins tonight. 

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 29).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at WION.

Sep 28, 2020 | Match 10
Indian Premier League, 2020
RCB
(20.0 ov) 201/3
(1.0 ov) 11/0
VS
MI
201/5 (20.0 ov)
7/1 (1.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore tied with Mumbai Indians (Royal Challengers Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
Full Scorecard →
Sep 27, 2020 | Match 9
Indian Premier League, 2020
RR
(19.3 ov) 226/6
VS
KXIP
223/2 (20.0 ov)
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets
Full Scorecard →