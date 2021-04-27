DC vs RCB, IPL 2021: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, probable playing XIs, weather & dust storm forecast - All you need to know

Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as the battle for the top spot intensifies in the tournament. Both DC and RCB have four wins under their belts and would be looking to go atop the IPL 2021 standings with a win in Ahmedabad.

While RCB will be without the services of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, who pulled out citing personal reasons; DC would be without ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

DC vs RCB: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be extremely hot with temperatures hovering around 42 degrees Celsius. While there are no chances of rain interruptions in the match, heavy dew could play a major role in determining the winner of the match between DC and RCB. However, after the first innings there was a sudden dust storm which ended up causing a delay. It isn't expected to stay for long though.

DC vs RCB: IPL 2021 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DC vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The match between KKR and PBKS witnessed a sluggish pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While bowlers are likely to get assistance from the surface, there are chances that batsmen might read the conditions better and post more runs on the board. A total close to 160 could be challenging for the chasing team.

DC vs RCB: Head-to-Head

In 25 matches played between Delhi and Bangalore, the latter have come victorious 14 times with Delhi winning 10 matches.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2021: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.