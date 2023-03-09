DC vs MI WPL 2023: Check date, time, venue, live-streaming details, probable playing XI & all you need to know

DC VS MI WPL 2023: On Thursday, March 9, 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC-W) and Mumbai Indians (MI-W) will go head to head in the seventh match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The game will commence at 07:30 PM IST at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The much-awaited play between DC-W and MI-W offers both teams the chance to shatter records. Natalie Sciver-Brunt was one of the most expensive purchases of the tournament (INR 3.2 crores). She is known for her hard-hitting strokeplay. She has already scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 166 across two games in WPL 2023. Another six boundaries by Sciver-Brunt would mean she would reach 550 in T20 cricket. The DC vs MI WPL match might be her chance to do so.

Hayley Matthews, the Caribbean skipper, has scored 124 runs for Mumbai Indians across two games. The 24-year-old is 53 runs away from completing 2000 T20 runs in franchise cricket.

Here is everything you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, including squad, live streaming, and match details.

DC vs MI WPL 2023: Match details

Here are the details of the DC vs MI WPL match, including the date, time and venue.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs MI WPL 2023: Squad details

Here’s what the WPL squads of MI and DC look like:

Mumbai Indians Squad For WPL:

Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(wk), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Humairaa Kaazi, Issy Wong, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Neelam Bisht, and Pooja Vastrakar

Delhi Capitals Squad For WPL:

Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning(c), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia(wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Tara Norris, Alice Capsey, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, and Titas Sadhu.

DC vs MI WPL 2023: Live Streaming details

Where can I watch DC vs MI WPL 2023 live telecast on TV?

You can watch the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League on Thursday, March 9, at Sports18 Network.

Where can I live stream DC vs MI WPL 2023 match on mobile?