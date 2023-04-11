DC vs MI Tickets: Where & how to book tickets for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match 16

DC vs MI Tickets: Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 11, in their second home game of IPL 2023. DC and MI will play the 16th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. David Warner will lead Delhi Capitals, and Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians during the game. Despite being strong teams with talented players, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have not performed as expected. Currently, DC is in the last place on the IPL points table, and MI is in the second last place. Both teams could not secure a single win in the tournament so far. Thus, the upcoming match is crucial for both teams. Ardent fans of DC and MI have been anxiously waiting to watch their favourite teams in action.

Fans who wish to watch Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians live can book their tickets for the DC vs MI match. Here's everything you need to know about ticket booking for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, the 16th match, IPL 2023.

How to book tickets for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023?

Here are seven easy steps in which you'll be able to book your tickets for the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

STEP 1: Open the Paytm Insider website or app.

STEP 2: If you scroll down, you can find the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL): Tickets, squads, schedule & more options under 'Magazine'.

STEP 3: Click on the option and look for 'Match 16 | TATA IPL 2023 | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians'

STEP 4: Click on the link and then click 'Buy Now.'

STEP 5: Select seats (up to four per user) and click 'Buy.'

STEP 6: Enter the required details and complete the payment.

STEP 7: You'll receive your ticket for 'Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians' via mail.

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live on mobile & TV?