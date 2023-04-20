DC vs KKR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

DC vs KKR Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 28 of the IPL season on Thursday, April 20. The clash will take place at the home ground of Delhi, the Arun Jaitely Stadium. The two teams have no momentum on their side heading into this match. KKR is coming off two defeats in their last two matches, whereas DC has not won any match in the tournament so far.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head:

DC vs KKR- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

KKR lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the DC by 16-14. The two teams also met once in the Champions League T20, where DC emerged as the winner. KKR dominated DC in IPL 2021 season, beating them twice in three meetings, but DC avenged those defeats by beating KKR twice in two matches of IPL 2022.

The two teams have met in Delhi 10 times, with KKR leading the head-to-head record against the DC by 5-4. The last time two teams met in Delhi was in 2008 when the home team won via Super Over.

Matches played: 31

Matches won by Delhi Capitals: 14

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 16

Matches with no result: 1

DC vs KKR- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The previous match at this venue witnessed considerable assistance for the slower bowlers. The team winning the toss in Delhi would be inclined to bat first, given the slow nature of the surface and also with the threat of dew hampering the bowlers in the second innings.

DC vs KKR- IPL 2023: Weather update

The weather in Delhi is expected to be clear on April 20. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The wind speed will be around 11m/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 21 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 53 per cent.

DC vs KKR- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders to win today’s match.

DC vs KKR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



