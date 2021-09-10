Day 1 of the fifth Test match between India and England set to be deferred: Reports

The final Test match of the five-match series between India and England was scheduled to begin on Friday, however, as per the new developments, Day 1 has been postponed.

A report by Cricbuzz said that Indian players wrote a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) voicing their concerns over playing at the Old Trafford after India's second physio, Yogesh Parmar, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

When will the match begin and if it will get cancelled or postponed still remains uncertain.

The match was predicted to go as planned after all Team India players tested negative in the PCR results.

Following Parmar's positive result, there were speculations that the fifth and final Test will now not go on as planned, however, the scenario has changed after no further positive cases came out from the Indian camp in the PCR results.

For the unversed, the Indian team is already short of its support staff, with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar being ruled out of the final Test, in Old Trafford, Manchester, following positive results during The Oval Test, London.

As for Parmar, he had taken over after lead physio Nitin Patel was forced to self-isolation during the fourth and penultimate after being identified as a close contact of Shastri.