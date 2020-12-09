David Warner ruled out of Day-Night Test vs India, likely to be fit for Boxing Day Test

In what comes as a massive blow to Australian cricket team, star opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India, starting December 17 in Adelaide, but will try and return for the Boxing Day Test.

Warner suffered a strained adductor muscle that forced him to walk out of Australia’s second ODI against India in November following a stunning knock of 83.

"I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness," the 34-year-old said in a statement.

"The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 percent ready for Test match conditions.

"That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference."

The pink-ball Test will commence in Adelaide on December 17, which will be the first encounter in the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy.

While it is still not clear who will replace Warner in Adelaide but Cameron Green has made a strong statement by smashing a century for Australia A against a strong India A attack -- featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Whereas openers Will Pucovski and Joe Burns – who were in-line to pair up for the opening Test flopped in the warm-up game with the former leaving the field with concussion symptoms after a bouncer by Kartik Tyagi struck his helmet.

"Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Mitchell Swepson will derive great benefit from playing high-quality opposition against the pink ball in the final tour match," Australia selector Trevor Hohns said.

Coach Justin Langer expressed confidence Warner would be back for the second Test: "If there is one guy you know will go well above and beyond that's Dave," he said.

"He has done an incredible job to get to where he is today and we hope to have a fully fit David Warner at his absolute best in Melbourne."