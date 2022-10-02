'Dark day for football': FIFA president reacts to tragic stadium stampede in Indonesia

FIFA, the international governing body of football has called the deadly stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia a 'tragedy beyond comprehension'. At least 174 people died and around 180 were left injured in a crush at the stadium following the match between local clubs Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

The stampede took place after the Indonesian police used tear gas on the Arema FC supporters, who had invaded the pitch following their team's 3-2 loss against their arch-rivals. As per reports, a group of supporters also attacked police officers present in the stadium which prompted the officials to use tear gas to bring the situation in control.

The use of tear gas from the police triggered a stampede inside the stadium as fans tried to flee through two narrow exit gates. There were thousands of fans present inside the stadium for the game and hundreds of them were seen trying to exit the stadium in panic, resulting in suffocation and a deadly stampede.

One of the worst football tragedies in recent times, the deadly stampede has rocked the entire football world. Reacting to the incident, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it was a 'dark day' for all involved in football. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

"Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time," he added.

FIFA has also demanded a report from the Indonesian football association PSSI after the deadly stampede. General Yunus Nusi, the secretary of PSSI confirmed FIFA had communicated with the Indonesian football association and urged them to submit a report after their investigation.

In its safety regulation, FIFA states that tear gas should not be used by police or stewards on supporters during football matches. However, in Indonesia, where football hooliganism often takes the centre stage, heavy-handed policing is a common sight at the stadiums and outside.