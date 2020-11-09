Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev to win his first Paris Masters final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated German ace Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the Paris Masters making it his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.

This is Medvedev's second win against Zverev in seven matches, and his previous victory against the imposing German was also in a Masters final last year in Shanghai.

"I'm sure we'll play many more matches together. We've known each other since we were 10, it's great the journey we're having," Zverev said. "I hope I can do even better next year."

This is Medvedev's first final and title in 2020, whereas, Zverev was playing his third final after winning back-to-back tournaments in Cologne, Germany.

Both players may face each other again at the season-ending ATP Finals in London from November 15-22.

"At the end of the second set I was tired. I was dead. The third set was always going to be very difficult for me," Zverev said. "Once you get a little bit tired against him, he wears you down. He wears you down even more. He makes you run, he makes you move. He’s very composed."

"We will see how it goes with London. I’m happy with my tennis," Zverev said. "I just need to maybe recover a little bit physically."