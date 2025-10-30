/Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 final: All you need to know

Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan will face each other in the PKL Season 12 final on Friday (Oct 31) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The match will see Delhi’s solid defence and experience take on Pune’s strong and attacking style. Both teams finished in the top two in the league stage. Season 8 winners Dabang Delhi reached the final after a thrilling Qualifier 1 win over Puneri Paltan. The match ended 34–34 in the normal time, and Delhi later won 6-4 in the tiebreaker.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan bounced back well and defeated Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 to reach their third final in four seasons. Pune have been one of the strongest and most balanced teams this season, finishing at the top of the table.

The two teams have met three times in this season and all three matches were decided in a tiebreaker. As the crucial final match between the two teams approaches, here's a look at all the important details about the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 12 final- All you need to know

When is the PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC?

The PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC will be played on Friday (Oct 31).

Where is the PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC?

The PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC will start from 6:30 pm onwards.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC?

The PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of PKL 12 final between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC?