CWC'23 Qualifiers: True reflection of where our cricket is, says Daren Sammy after WI lose to Netherlands

On Monday evening (June 26), West Indies went down to the Netherlands in a high-scoring contest in Harare. Opting to bowl first, the Dutch bowlers were in for a leather hunt as West Indies batters started on a positive note. Riding on Brandon King's 76, Jonathan Charles' 54, captain Shai Hope's 38-ball 47, Nicholas Pooran's 104 not out and Keemo Paul's 25-ball 46, the Windies posted a staggering 374 for 6. In reply, Netherlands were 170 for 4 before an impressive 143-run fifth-wicket stand between captain Scott Edwards (67) and centurion Teja Nidamanuru (111) brought their side back into the contest.

Eventually, Netherlands managed 374 for 9 with a wicket falling on the last ball before Logan van Beek came out all guns blazing in the Super Over. He smashed Jason Holder for 30 runs before Windies only managed eight runs and lost both their wickets. Thus, West Indies have progressed into the Super Sixes but won't be taking forward any point in the next round, after defeats to Zimbabwe and Netherlands (the top two teams from West Indies' group).

Thus, West Indies -- the ODI World Cup champions in 1975 and 1979 -- are now in a tough spot ahead of their games in the Super Sixes. Their qualification into the main draw looks tough as they have to start afresh in the Super Sixes and hope for a miraculous turnaround. After the loss to the Netherlands, head coach Daren Sammy reflected on the state of affairs in West Indies cricket and made a big statement. 'True reflection of where our cricket is' "Sometimes you have to reach rock bottom to climb back up. I understand the challenges that are ahead and also understand that things will not change overnight. It's a true reflection of where our cricket is," said Sammy at the press conference, as quoted by Cricinfo.

"Scoring off more balls is a big element where we have to improve upon in all formats of the white-ball game. Being hungry, even in defeat. So far, I can safely say that we are the worst fielding team in this competition. I speak the truth. We cannot continue showing this type of attitude, or display on the field and call ourselves an international team. Every other team has energy. There are things that we can take which we are supposed to be doing. But again, I would say it is a true reflection of where we are as a team," said Sammy.