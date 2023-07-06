CWC'23 Qualifier: Bas de Leede's heroics helps Netherlands beat Scotland by four wickets, seal World Cup berth

The Netherlands stunned Scotland by four wickets to seal the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup berth on Thursday in Bulawayo. Needing to chase 278 inside 44 overs to stay ahead of Scotland on the Net Run Rate (NRR), Bas de Leede’s five-for in the first innings and a brilliant 123 off 92 balls helped the Netherlands punch their ticket for the mega event in India, starting October 5. The Netherlands have qualified as Q1.

With Sri Lanka already qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, this clash between Scotland and the Netherlands was a virtual knockout. The Netherlands, who had defeated former two-time World Cup winners West Indies during the ongoing Qualifiers in a game dubbed by many as the greatest ever, and with that ended their hopes of playing yet another 50-over World Cup, was up against the favourites Scotland, who was the lone team to beat all Test playing nations so far.