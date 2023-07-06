CWC'23 Qualifier: Bas de Leede's heroics helps Netherlands beat Scotland by four wickets, seal World Cup berth
Story highlights
Needing 278 to chase inside 44 overs to stay ahead of Scotland on the Net Run Rate (NRR), the Netherlands' Bas de Leede’s five-for in the first innings and a brilliant 123 off 92 balls helped the side punch their ticket for the mega event in India, starting October 5. The Netherlands have qualified as Q1.
Needing 278 to chase inside 44 overs to stay ahead of Scotland on the Net Run Rate (NRR), the Netherlands' Bas de Leede’s five-for in the first innings and a brilliant 123 off 92 balls helped the side punch their ticket for the mega event in India, starting October 5. The Netherlands have qualified as Q1.
The Netherlands stunned Scotland by four wickets to seal the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup berth on Thursday in Bulawayo. Needing to chase 278 inside 44 overs to stay ahead of Scotland on the Net Run Rate (NRR), Bas de Leede’s five-for in the first innings and a brilliant 123 off 92 balls helped the Netherlands punch their ticket for the mega event in India, starting October 5. The Netherlands have qualified as Q1.
A stunning heist! 😱— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2023
Netherlands have booked their #CWC23 tickets 🎫✈#SCOvNED pic.twitter.com/HtdyRvTWo0
With Sri Lanka already qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, this clash between Scotland and the Netherlands was a virtual knockout. The Netherlands, who had defeated former two-time World Cup winners West Indies during the ongoing Qualifiers in a game dubbed by many as the greatest ever, and with that ended their hopes of playing yet another 50-over World Cup, was up against the favourites Scotland, who was the lone team to beat all Test playing nations so far.
Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Scotland lost opener Matthew Cross inside the first over. Brandon McMullen entered the scene and made this inning all about him. Though wickets kept tumbling at the other end, McMullen stood his ground and stitched a stunning 137-run stand for the fourth wicket with the captain Richie Berrington. In the meantime, McMullen completed his well-deserve hundred, getting out on 106 from 110 balls.
ALSO READ: Ashes 2023: Australia hopeful of injured Cameron Green to recover in time for fourth Test
Berrington’s 64 and Tomas Mackintosh’s 38 saw Scotland post a challenging 277 for nine in 50 overs. For the Netherlands, their star all-rounder Bas de Leede was the highest wicket-taker, picking up five for 52.
The Netherlands began their chase positively with the man in form, Vikramjit Singh scoring 40 up front. Following the fall of first three wickets, the Netherlands looked like falling shy of the target. However, the man of the moment for them, all-rounder Bas de Leede took the onus on himself and bailed his team out of trouble.
With healthy contributions from the middle-order, including centurion Teja Nidamanuru and captain and keeper Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede completed his hundred, scoring 123 off 92 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes.
A 32-ball 33 from Saqib Zulfiqar in the end sealed the fate for the Netherlands, who now have qualified ahead of Zimbabwe, Ireland and West Indies for the 2023 World Cup in India.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: