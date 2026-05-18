/CSK vs SRH: Hyderabad crush Chennai to seal IPL 2026 playoff berth; GT also through

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the second team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoff with a thumping five-wicket win over CSK at Chepauk on Monday (May 18). Hyderabad accumulated 16 points from 13 contested matches and joined the defending champions RCB to seal the final-four berth. Moreover, thanks to their win over Chennai, whose playoff chances have significantly reduced, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have also advanced to the next stage. With three teams already through, a few would be fighting for the one remaining spot.

Ishan Kishan starred for the former champions, as SRH chased a fighting 181 with five wickets and six balls remaining. Heinrich Klaasen proved his mettle once again, with a game-changing outing (47 off just 26 balls), stitching a 75-run stand for the third wicket. Earlier, his fellow Orange Cap contender, Abhishek Sharma, scored 26, with SRH doing enough to book their playoff ticket.

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What happened at Chepauk?

Australia's Cummins struck key blows with his pace bowling to restrict the opposition to 180-7 in Chennai's last home game. Hyderabad slipped to 56-2 in their chase before the left-handed Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, who made 47, put on 75 runs to guide the team home with six balls to spare.

"Really satisfying," said Cummins. "It was a bit different to how we'd normally play. It was a pretty tough wicket there to bat.

"I thought the way the guys, Klassy and Ishan, chased down, it was really gutsy, so very happy."

Chennai's Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad denied Klaasen his fifty and Hyderabad lost another key wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy before Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batter, struck decisive shots. He departed after his 47-ball knock laced with seven fours and three sixes, but the job was done and Ravichandran Smaran hit the winning four.

Five-time champions Chennai's fate hangs by a thread.

"We lost a couple of games at home, but I think, compared to last year, we were still very much better this year," said Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. "And definitely coming here next year will be a much more-stronger unit."

Bowlers led by Cummins set the tone for Hyderabad's domination after the Australian quick struck first to dismiss Sanju Samson, caught behind for 27. Cummins then took down Gaikwad, for 15, and Kartik Sharma, for 32, as Chennai lost regular wickets.

Dewald Brevis hit a 27-ball 44 and put on 59 runs with Shivam Dube to raise Chennai's hopes of a 200-plus total but it was not to be.

Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga bowled Brevis and fellow quick Sakib Hussain rattled the stumps of left-handed Dube to hurt Chennai.

In reply, Hyderabad lost their attacking openers including Travis Head, for six, and Abhishek Sharma, for 26, before Kishan and Klaasen took charge. The left-right batting combination of Kishan and Klaasen put the chase back on track and despite wickets at the end Hyderabad sealed the win and the ticket into the next stage.