CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday in 14th match of IPL 2020.

Chennai opened their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against Mumbai. However, two consecutive losses have placed Dhoni and Co. at the bottom of the points table, and a 6-day break might have helped them change their tactics for the upcoming matches.

Sunrisers had a poor start of IPL 2020 after they lost their first two matches against RCB and KKR. But the latest victory against Delhi Capitals will motivate them to keep their momentum. They currently stand at the seventh position of the IPL 2020 points table.

The two teams have faced each other 12 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-3 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 2).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match at WION.