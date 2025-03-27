CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: After winning in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) travel to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an all-South Indian battle on Friday (Mar 28). The contest will see the winning side top the table early on, as momentum remains key in the IPL playoff race. Ahead of the clash between CSK and RCB, here are all the key details of the IPL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Advertisment

Also read: [Updated] IPL 2025 Points Table: Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details



Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the CSK vs RCB IPL match:

Advertisment

When is the CSK vs RCB IPL match? Date

The CSK vs RCB IPL match will be played on Friday (Mar 28).

Where is the CSK vs RCB IPL match being played?

Advertisment

The match will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the CSK vs RCB IPL match start?

The CSK vs RCB IPL match will commence at 7:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the CSK vs RCB IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the CSK vs RCB IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the CSK vs RCB IPL match online?

The CSK vs RCB IPL match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar App and website in India.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Sub: Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Sub: Bhuvneshwar Kumar