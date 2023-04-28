CSK vs PBKS ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match?
CSK vs PBKS ticket booking online: CSK and PBKS will meet Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Here is how you can book tickets for the match.
CSK vs PBKS ticket booking online: Chennai Super Kings will take on the unpredictable yet dangerous Punjab Kings on Sunday, April 30. Punjab began the season with two victories but lost its following two games. The good news is that Punjab has won two of their previous three games, which has helped them regain momentum. The situation in CSK is entirely different from that in Punjab. Chennai has been incredibly consistent since losing the opening game to Gujarat Titans, winning five of the following seven games. They recently suffered a devastating defeat by 32 runs to Rajasthan in Jaipur. Chennai, though, has a significant advantage because they will be playing at home.
CSK vs PBKS ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow
If you want to book tickets for the CSK vs PBKS match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the CSK vs PBKS match and choose seats.
The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.
How to book through Paytm?
To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the CSK vs PBKS IPL match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.
CSK vs PBKS match details
The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on Sunday between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 3:30 PM IST.