CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with the Dubai International Stadium set to host the much-awaited match between two top sides. While CSK have won one while losing their other encounter, DC started their IPL 2020 campaign with a nail-biting win against Kings XI Punjab in Super Over.

CSK will look to bounce back from a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match after winning their season opener against Mumbai Indians. Whereas DC will look to continue their winning run after registering their first win in their opener against KXIP.

While KL Rahul-led Punjab scored 206/3 in 20 overs, the average score in Dubai is around 160-170. Team winning the toss will look to bat first given the dew factor in the game.

ALSO READ: Have to take the brunt of it: Virat Kohli reacts to RCB's crushing defeat to KXIP in IPL 2020

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (September 25).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match at WION.

